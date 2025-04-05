Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Rushed Manipur Discussion Amidst Governance Concerns

The Congress has accused the government of hastily discussing the situation in Manipur to avoid scrutiny, following the imposition of President's rule. They questioned the timing and governance under BJP amid unrest between Meitei and Kuki communities, and the lack of visits by the Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, the Congress accused the government of rushing through a parliamentary discussion on Manipur, aiming to sidestep difficult questions regarding governance. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha confirmed the imposition of President's rule after brief, late-night sessions following the passage of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh voiced concerns over the absence of comprehensive answers from Home Minister Amit Shah. Ramesh highlighted the timing of the unrest in Manipur, questioning the BJP's governance capabilities post a strong assembly mandate. Additionally, he pointed out the delay in imposing President's Rule despite the Supreme Court's observations.

The critique comes as Meitei and Kuki community representatives met in New Delhi, marking the first direct dialogue since ethnic tensions erupted in Manipur. This meeting, part of a broader government initiative, seeks to restore peace and establish trust between the warring communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

