Congress Criticizes Rushed Manipur Discussion Amidst Governance Concerns

In a pointed critique, the Congress accused the government of rushing through a parliamentary discussion on Manipur, aiming to sidestep difficult questions regarding governance. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha confirmed the imposition of President's rule after brief, late-night sessions following the passage of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh voiced concerns over the absence of comprehensive answers from Home Minister Amit Shah. Ramesh highlighted the timing of the unrest in Manipur, questioning the BJP's governance capabilities post a strong assembly mandate. Additionally, he pointed out the delay in imposing President's Rule despite the Supreme Court's observations.

The critique comes as Meitei and Kuki community representatives met in New Delhi, marking the first direct dialogue since ethnic tensions erupted in Manipur. This meeting, part of a broader government initiative, seeks to restore peace and establish trust between the warring communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)