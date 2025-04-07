Netanyahu's Legal Battle: Qatargate Scandal & Anti-Government Protests

Israel's Supreme Court is set to hear arguments concerning the legal grounds of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet. This comes amidst a political scandal that has triggered widespread anti-government protests.

Netanyahu removed Bar citing a loss of trust after Shin Bet's failure during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. However, critics argue the real motive is linked to an investigation into possible ties between Netanyahu aides and Qatar, deemed 'Qatargate'.

The episode has further ignited protests accusing Netanyahu of compromising Israeli democracy. Despite intense scrutiny, Netanyahu insists the allegations are baseless. The situation continues as Netanyahu also grapples with his own corruption trial where he denies any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)