Left Menu

Netanyahu's Legal Battle: Qatargate Scandal & Anti-Government Protests

Israel's Supreme Court will hear arguments about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial dismissal of the Shin Bet head amid 'Qatargate' scandal and mass protests. Critics claim the move is politically motivated. Netanyahu is untarnished by the investigations and continues to face his own corruption trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:12 IST
Netanyahu's Legal Battle: Qatargate Scandal & Anti-Government Protests
Netanyahu

Israel's Supreme Court is set to hear arguments concerning the legal grounds of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet. This comes amidst a political scandal that has triggered widespread anti-government protests.

Netanyahu removed Bar citing a loss of trust after Shin Bet's failure during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. However, critics argue the real motive is linked to an investigation into possible ties between Netanyahu aides and Qatar, deemed 'Qatargate'.

The episode has further ignited protests accusing Netanyahu of compromising Israeli democracy. Despite intense scrutiny, Netanyahu insists the allegations are baseless. The situation continues as Netanyahu also grapples with his own corruption trial where he denies any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025