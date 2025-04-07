Left Menu

BJD's Secular Dilemma: Naveen Patnaik Confronts Party Division Over Waqf Bill

The BJD faces internal conflict as president Naveen Patnaik reassures his commitment to secularism amidst controversy over the party's stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Dissatisfaction arises among minority community leaders, leading to a call for action against MP Sasmit Patra and accusations against close aide VK Pandian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:00 IST
Amidst internal discord, BJD President Naveen Patnaik has reaffirmed his commitment to secularism despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the party's stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. This turmoil has prompted minority community leaders to demand explanations and action from Patnaik, leading to heightened scrutiny of certain party members.

The clash centers around MP Sasmit Patra, who allegedly went against the BJD's official position by voting in favor of the bill. This decision has drawn ire from Rajya Sabha MP Muzibulla Khan and his supporters, who argue that Patra exhibited 'double standards.' There's growing suspicion of influence from Patnaik's aide VK Pandian, adding fuel to the fire.

Despite being on a foreign trip, Patra's actions have cast a shadow over the party, reigniting debates over its secular stance and decision-making processes. Patnaik has assured minority leaders that appropriate actions will be taken to address the bill's stance while emphasizing the BJD's historical support for secular values.

