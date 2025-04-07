Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pushes for Efficient and Transparent Governance

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spearheaded a pivotal review meeting on Monday, gathering the District Magistrates of all 11 revenue districts for a comprehensive evaluation of administrative and developmental progress across the city. Top agenda items included improving public service delivery, addressing land disputes, and strengthening departmental coordination.

In a bid to enhance the responsiveness of the administrative machinery, Gupta mandated regular field inspections and weekly Jansamvad camps to ensure citizen concerns are addressed promptly. She highlighted the importance of transparent, timely services and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, instructing strict action against irregularities, particularly concerning the EWS category.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed the intensification of inspections in slum areas to guarantee basic amenities and emphasized the need for technical staffing in DM offices to solve land-related and civic issues efficiently. A campaign to remove unauthorized advertisements from public properties is also in force, showcasing a commitment to systematic governance and urban aesthetics.

(With inputs from agencies.)