Left Menu

Badami's development will continue: CM Siddaramaiah

Development works in Badami will be carried out during the tenure of our government, the chief minister asserted.

PTI | Bagalkote | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:31 IST
Badami's development will continue: CM Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the development of the Badami Assembly constituency would continue during the tenure of the present government, while expressing happiness over organising the Chalukya Utsava as announced in the 2025-26 Budget.

Speaking to reporters in Badami, Siddaramaiah said he was pleased to inaugurate the Chalukya Utsava, which showcases the rich historical heritage of Badami.

''I am happy that the Chalukya Utsava, reflecting Badami's glorious past, is being organised in line with the Budget announcement,'' he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the Chalukya Utsava had not been held for the past ten years.

''For nearly a decade, this festival highlighting Badami's historical legacy had not taken place. As promised in the Budget, the Chalukya Utsava has now been organised, and I am participating in it with great satisfaction,'' he added.

Responding to a question on the development of the Badami constituency, Siddaramaiah recalled that several development projects had been undertaken when he himself was the MLA.

''During my tenure as legislator, many initiatives were implemented for the development of Badami. The present MLA has continued the same developmental works,'' he said.

He further informed that the tourism minister had granted clearance for the development of the road leading to the cave temples in Badami, and the project would be taken up shortly. ''Development works in Badami will be carried out during the tenure of our government,'' the chief minister asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close second

Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close s...

 Global
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Afghanistan

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in...

 Egypt
3
UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escap...

 Global
4
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026