Legal Showdown: Fired Pardon Attorney Faces Congressional Testimony Clash

The U.S. Justice Department sent armed Marshals to deliver a warning letter to fired pardon attorney Liz Oyer about her congressional testimony. Her dismissal followed her refusal to restore gun rights to Mel Gibson. The incident, criticized as intimidation, involves debates over executive privilege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:03 IST
The Justice Department's surprising move to dispatch armed U.S. Marshals to deliver a letter to fired career pardon attorney Liz Oyer has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions on Capitol Hill. According to her lawyer, the action comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding her impending testimony to congressional Democrats.

Armed Marshals, initially instructed to confront Oyer at her residence, were withdrawn only after she located an unopened letter in her secondary email. Officials note the rarity of using Marshals for such duties. Despite the looming congressional hearing, the Justice Department has remained tight-lipped, with no comments from spokespersons or Oyer.

Oyer, terminated on March 7, claimed her firing came after opposing the restoration of gun rights for actor Mel Gibson, a Donald Trump supporter. Her anticipated testimony is poised to expose disputes over executive privilege linked to presidential clemency decisions, with lawmakers denouncing the tactics as efforts to stifle her voice.

