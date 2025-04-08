Legal Showdown: Fired Pardon Attorney Faces Congressional Testimony Clash
The U.S. Justice Department sent armed Marshals to deliver a warning letter to fired pardon attorney Liz Oyer about her congressional testimony. Her dismissal followed her refusal to restore gun rights to Mel Gibson. The incident, criticized as intimidation, involves debates over executive privilege.
The Justice Department's surprising move to dispatch armed U.S. Marshals to deliver a letter to fired career pardon attorney Liz Oyer has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions on Capitol Hill. According to her lawyer, the action comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding her impending testimony to congressional Democrats.
Armed Marshals, initially instructed to confront Oyer at her residence, were withdrawn only after she located an unopened letter in her secondary email. Officials note the rarity of using Marshals for such duties. Despite the looming congressional hearing, the Justice Department has remained tight-lipped, with no comments from spokespersons or Oyer.
Oyer, terminated on March 7, claimed her firing came after opposing the restoration of gun rights for actor Mel Gibson, a Donald Trump supporter. Her anticipated testimony is poised to expose disputes over executive privilege linked to presidential clemency decisions, with lawmakers denouncing the tactics as efforts to stifle her voice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesian Press Freedom at Risk: Tempo Magazine Faces Intimidation
Press Freedom Under Threat: Tempo Magazine Faces Unnerving Intimidation Tactics
Mid-Flight Mayhem: Indian National Faces Multiple Charges After Intimidation Incident
MUDA Commissioner's Stand Against Intimidation Sparks Controversy
Rajasthan Congress Rallies Against BJP's Alleged Intimidation Tactics