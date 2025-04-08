Left Menu

Trump's Proposal to 'Own' Gaza Strip Resurfaces

President Trump reiterated his idea of the United States controlling the Gaza Strip, a proposal highlighted during his administration's early days. Trump's comments came after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, expressing the potential benefits of U.S. oversight in the region.

Updated: 08-04-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:31 IST
President Donald Trump has once again suggested that the United States should take control of the Gaza Strip. This idea was initially mentioned during the opening weeks of his administration.

After a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump discussed the potential benefits of U.S. governance over the region.

Trump emphasized that the involvement of the United States could bring stability and ownership benefits to the Gaza Strip, reviving a proposal with significant geopolitical implications.

