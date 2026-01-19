Left Menu

U.S. Greenland Ambition: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's call for U.S. control of Greenland sparks geopolitical tension with the EU and bipartisan criticism at home. Key figures debate its strategic and economic value, while concerns rise over Trump's proposal to use tariffs and potential emergency powers in negotiations.

Updated: 19-01-2026 01:23 IST
U.S. Greenland Ambition: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War
In a bold and controversial statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the necessity of American control over Greenland for global stability. Speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' he positioned the acquisition of the Arctic territory as a strategic move in the geopolitical standoff with Russia and China.

The proposal, however, has stirred significant unrest among lawmakers, with both Democrats and Republicans voicing opposition. Concerns about the potential misuse of emergency powers and the imposition of tariffs on European Union members, including the steadfast ally Denmark, have fueled a broader debate.

While some lawmakers see Greenland's natural resources as a lucrative asset, others argue against President Trump's narrative of national security benefits. The tension highlights the complex intersection of diplomatic relations and international strategy.

