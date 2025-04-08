Army's COVID-19 Vaccine Policy Reversal Sparks Reenlistment Surge

In a swift move, the Army has brought back over 23 soldiers who initially refused the COVID-19 vaccine, following an order from President Donald Trump to reinstate and provide them with back pay. This action comes as part of Trump's push to mend policies he argues unfairly impacted troops.

Three soldiers have returned to active duty, while twenty have rejoined the National Guard or Reserve. The Army has moved quickly, with contracts signed and active duty members already reporting to their units. Meanwhile, other military branches are actively contacting discharged service members, with new websites launched to assist those considering reenlistment.

The reenlistment offer, driven by Trump's executive order, includes back pay adjusted for civilian earnings. The Pentagon dropped the vaccine mandate in early 2023, but while around 8,200 troops were affected initially, only a fraction have reenlisted so far, reflecting complex policies and personal choices.

