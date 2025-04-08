Left Menu

Army's COVID-19 Vaccine Policy Reversal Sparks Reenlistment Surge

More than 23 former soldiers, discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, have reenlisted in the Army following President Trump's directive to rehire troops with back pay. The Pentagon's initial mandate led to approximately 8,200 discharges. Now, former service members are rejoining under modified terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 04:35 IST
Army's COVID-19 Vaccine Policy Reversal Sparks Reenlistment Surge
  • Country:
  • United States

In a swift move, the Army has brought back over 23 soldiers who initially refused the COVID-19 vaccine, following an order from President Donald Trump to reinstate and provide them with back pay. This action comes as part of Trump's push to mend policies he argues unfairly impacted troops.

Three soldiers have returned to active duty, while twenty have rejoined the National Guard or Reserve. The Army has moved quickly, with contracts signed and active duty members already reporting to their units. Meanwhile, other military branches are actively contacting discharged service members, with new websites launched to assist those considering reenlistment.

The reenlistment offer, driven by Trump's executive order, includes back pay adjusted for civilian earnings. The Pentagon dropped the vaccine mandate in early 2023, but while around 8,200 troops were affected initially, only a fraction have reenlisted so far, reflecting complex policies and personal choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025