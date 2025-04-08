Left Menu

Political Discord over NEET: AIADMK's Boycott Stirs Controversy

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for convening a meeting on NEET, calling it a 'drama' and claiming it won't resolve public outrage over alleged unmet promises to abolish NEET. The AIADMK will boycott the meeting, blaming the ruling party for inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami labeled the upcoming meeting on NEET, scheduled by the DMK government, as mere theatrics designed to pacify public discontent. The meeting, he argues, addresses the DMK's unsuccessful pledge to abolish NEET.

Palaniswami announced the AIADMK's decision to boycott the meeting, slamming the DMK for failing to make significant strides in exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET. He criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for not fulfilling promises made before the 2021 Assembly elections.

Stalin has attempted to rally legislature party leaders ahead of mounting criticism and with assembly elections looming in 2026. However, Palaniswami is adamant that the meeting is superficial and will not yield any tangible solutions.

