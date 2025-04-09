Trump Endorses Major Spending Cuts

In a bold announcement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his strong support for major spending cuts. This declaration followed what he described as a 'good meeting' with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson along with other Republican leaders.

Trump took to Truth Social to share his vision for financial prudence, stating, 'I am for major spending cuts! We are going to do reductions, hopefully in excess of $1 trillion dollars.' He emphasized that these reductions are intended to be encapsulated in an ambitious legislative proposal.

The President's approach underscores a commitment to fiscal conservatism, aiming to alleviate federal financial burdens. The proposal, dubbed 'The One, Big, Beautiful Bill,' seeks to significantly reduce government spending, potentially reshaping the economic landscape.

