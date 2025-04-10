U.S. Attorney General Advances Deportation of Alleged MS-13 Leader

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi declared Wednesday that efforts are underway to deport a man she previously identified as a leader of the MS-13 gang in the United States, following the government's decision to drop a gun charge against him.

In a brief court filing, prosecutors did not explain their decision to drop the case against 24-year-old Henry Josue Villatoro Santos. However, Bondi stated that Santos will now enter the removal process. Meanwhile, Villatoro Santos's lawyer, Muhammad Elsayed, requested a two-week delay on the ruling, citing concerns that deportation might lead to his client's incarceration in El Salvador without due process.

Bondi had first announced the arrest of one of MS-13's supposed top leaders at a March 27 press conference. While Villatoro Santos appeared in court on charges of illegal gun possession by an alien, no additional charges were brought against him, although law enforcement reported finding MS-13-related items during a raid. Bondi assured that the individual would not remain in the U.S. much longer.

(With inputs from agencies.)