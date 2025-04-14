Left Menu

Daniel Noboa Holds Strong Lead in Ecuador's Presidential Race

Daniel Noboa is leading in Ecuador's presidential race with 56% of valid votes. He is ahead of his leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez by more than one million votes. Both candidates are deploying extensive polling place observers. Noboa's security plan reportedly reduced violent deaths by 15% last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 06:01 IST
Incumbent President Daniel Noboa secured a commanding lead in Ecuador's presidential race, securing 56% of the valid ballot with a 12-point advantage over leftist contender Luisa Gonzalez.

Initial predictions had forecasted a closer contest between the two, given Noboa's slight lead of 16,746 votes in the first round this February. Yet, as the electoral council tallied over 80% of the votes, Noboa maintained a significant lead of more than one million ballots.

Both candidates, along with former President Rafael Correa, have called for vigilance against electoral fraud, deploying over 45,000 polling observers each. Meanwhile, Noboa, a business heir, attributes a decline in violent deaths to his enhanced security measures, while Gonzalez promises a return to social programs from Correa's administration.

