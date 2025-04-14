Daniel Noboa Holds Strong Lead in Ecuador's Presidential Race

Incumbent President Daniel Noboa secured a commanding lead in Ecuador's presidential race, securing 56% of the valid ballot with a 12-point advantage over leftist contender Luisa Gonzalez.

Initial predictions had forecasted a closer contest between the two, given Noboa's slight lead of 16,746 votes in the first round this February. Yet, as the electoral council tallied over 80% of the votes, Noboa maintained a significant lead of more than one million ballots.

Both candidates, along with former President Rafael Correa, have called for vigilance against electoral fraud, deploying over 45,000 polling observers each. Meanwhile, Noboa, a business heir, attributes a decline in violent deaths to his enhanced security measures, while Gonzalez promises a return to social programs from Correa's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)