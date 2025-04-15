Left Menu

Singapore Gears Up for Historic Election

Singapore's parliament has been dissolved, prompting a general election within three months. This election marks the first major political challenge for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, succeeding former leader Lee Hsien Loong. Wong, leader of the People's Action Party, faces the electorate to solidify his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:35 IST
Singapore Gears Up for Historic Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's political scene is set for an unprecedented shift as the nation's parliament was officially dissolved on Tuesday, ahead of a general election scheduled within the next three months.

This electoral event will serve as a significant milestone for the country's political landscape, as it marks the first test for the new Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong.

Wong, who assumed leadership of the People's Action Party in May 2024 from long-standing chair Lee Hsien Loong, will now face the electorate in a decisive moment for his political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025