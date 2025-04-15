Singapore Gears Up for Historic Election

Singapore's political scene is set for an unprecedented shift as the nation's parliament was officially dissolved on Tuesday, ahead of a general election scheduled within the next three months.

This electoral event will serve as a significant milestone for the country's political landscape, as it marks the first test for the new Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong.

Wong, who assumed leadership of the People's Action Party in May 2024 from long-standing chair Lee Hsien Loong, will now face the electorate in a decisive moment for his political future.

