Congress Slams ED's Chargesheet as 'Vendetta Politics'
The Congress criticized the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as politically motivated. They termed the asset seizure a 'state-sponsored crime' and promised not to be silenced. The charges include money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
India
- India
The Congress party has vehemently criticized the Enforcement Directorate's recent chargesheet against leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing National Herald case, labeling it 'vendetta politics.'
The party claims the seizing of assets in connection with the case is a 'state-sponsored crime' disguised as law enforcement. Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, argue that the charges stem from a political agenda driven by the prime minister and home minister.
The chargesheet also implicates Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda. As the case progresses, Congress remains defiant, asserting that truth will prevail despite the current legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
