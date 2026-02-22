ED Targets 500 Money Laundering Chargesheets: An Aggressive Move
The Enforcement Directorate aims to file 500 chargesheets in money-laundering cases within the current financial year. These efforts, discussed at a meeting in Guwahati, focus on timely prosecutions and legal sustainability, with a push to reduce investigation timeframes and tackle illicit assets, foreign funding, and digital fraud.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has set an ambitious target to file 500 chargesheets in connection with money-laundering cases during the current financial year. Investigators have been instructed to conclude most probes within a year or two, except for particularly complex cases, aiming for a swift judicial process.
This strategy was finalized at the ED's 34th Quarterly Conference of Zonal Officers in Guwahati, Assam. The gathering, chaired by ED Director Rahul Navin, emphasized meaningful achievements in legal proceedings and sustainable enforcement actions. Officials were reminded of their responsibility to exercise their powers judiciously under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Additionally, the ED is focusing on several priority areas, including tracking illicit overseas assets and addressing digital fraud. With the support of international cooperation mechanisms, such as Interpol and Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties, the agency seeks to enhance effectiveness in managing cross-border money-laundering and asset-recovery operations.
