Biden's Return: Defending Social Security Amidst Trump's Cuts

Former President Joe Biden made a significant political comeback with a speech in Chicago, criticizing the Trump administration for its harsh cuts to the Social Security Administration. Labeling Social Security as a 'sacred promise,' Biden emphasized its importance to millions of Americans.

The Trump administration has faced criticism for its approach to the government agency, with reports of staff reductions and office closures fueling concerns over longer wait times and privacy violations. A federal judge recently imposed a temporary halt on data-sharing practices within the agency, citing privacy concerns.

While Biden's speech reignited his advocacy for Social Security, some Democrats expressed apprehension about his return to the political stage, fearing it might distract from the broader policy criticisms directed at Trump. Nonetheless, Biden remains a significant advocate for older Americans reliant on Social Security benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)