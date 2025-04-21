Transition of Papal Authority: Rituals and Procedures Following Pope Francis' Passing
Following Pope Francis' death, traditional Catholic rituals initiate the transition to a new pope. The camerlengo oversees interim Church affairs, funeral rites are held, and cardinals gather in Rome for a conclave to elect the successor. The process culminates with the announcement of 'Habemus Papam' as a new pope is chosen.
With the passing of Pope Francis, the Roman Catholic Church commences a series of traditional rituals marking the end of his papacy and the start of another. The Universi Dominici Gregis, a constitution approved by Pope John Paul II, dictates the procedures involved in this transition.
Cardinal Kevin Farrell, serving as camerlengo, verifies the pope's death and manages Church matters during the 'sede vacante'. Historical customs, like the tapping of a silver hammer on the pope's forehead, highlight the deep-rooted traditions upheld during this period.
The conclave, held in the Sistine Chapel, features cardinals under 80 choosing the new pope. The election concludes with the iconic 'Habemus Papam' announcement, signaling to the world that a new leader for the Catholic Church has been chosen.
