Transition of Papal Authority: Rituals and Procedures Following Pope Francis' Passing

With the passing of Pope Francis, the Roman Catholic Church commences a series of traditional rituals marking the end of his papacy and the start of another. The Universi Dominici Gregis, a constitution approved by Pope John Paul II, dictates the procedures involved in this transition.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, serving as camerlengo, verifies the pope's death and manages Church matters during the 'sede vacante'. Historical customs, like the tapping of a silver hammer on the pope's forehead, highlight the deep-rooted traditions upheld during this period.

The conclave, held in the Sistine Chapel, features cardinals under 80 choosing the new pope. The election concludes with the iconic 'Habemus Papam' announcement, signaling to the world that a new leader for the Catholic Church has been chosen.

(With inputs from agencies.)