Left Menu

Transition of Papal Authority: Rituals and Procedures Following Pope Francis' Passing

Following Pope Francis' death, traditional Catholic rituals initiate the transition to a new pope. The camerlengo oversees interim Church affairs, funeral rites are held, and cardinals gather in Rome for a conclave to elect the successor. The process culminates with the announcement of 'Habemus Papam' as a new pope is chosen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:02 IST
Transition of Papal Authority: Rituals and Procedures Following Pope Francis' Passing
Pope Francis

With the passing of Pope Francis, the Roman Catholic Church commences a series of traditional rituals marking the end of his papacy and the start of another. The Universi Dominici Gregis, a constitution approved by Pope John Paul II, dictates the procedures involved in this transition.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, serving as camerlengo, verifies the pope's death and manages Church matters during the 'sede vacante'. Historical customs, like the tapping of a silver hammer on the pope's forehead, highlight the deep-rooted traditions upheld during this period.

The conclave, held in the Sistine Chapel, features cardinals under 80 choosing the new pope. The election concludes with the iconic 'Habemus Papam' announcement, signaling to the world that a new leader for the Catholic Church has been chosen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025