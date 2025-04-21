Left Menu

Murshidabad Unrest: Allegations and Aftermath

BJP's Amit Malviya highlights violence in Murshidabad, where a robbery and arson left a family devastated. West Bengal BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar claims Hindus were coerced. The chaos began amid protests against the Waqf Act, leading to widespread violence and displacement, sparking political allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:01 IST
Murshidabad Unrest: Allegations and Aftermath
BJP leader Amit Malviya. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the escalating tensions in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya spotlighted a disturbing episode of robbery and arson. The incident, which occurred during a spate of recent violence, saw a family's home set ablaze and valuables stolen.

On social media platform X, Malviya shared a video featuring the victimized family, revealing that they were stripped of a significant amount of money and gold, crucial resources earmarked for a wedding and medical expenses. The ordeal involved the husband being held hostage, further heightening the sense of terror among the victims.

In a related development, West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar confirmed that numerous incidents of looting transpired during the unrest. Majumdar also raised grave concerns about Hindus being threatened at gunpoint, coerced into chanting religious slogans, as the violence linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests spread across various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025