Murshidabad Unrest: Allegations and Aftermath

Amidst the escalating tensions in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya spotlighted a disturbing episode of robbery and arson. The incident, which occurred during a spate of recent violence, saw a family's home set ablaze and valuables stolen.

On social media platform X, Malviya shared a video featuring the victimized family, revealing that they were stripped of a significant amount of money and gold, crucial resources earmarked for a wedding and medical expenses. The ordeal involved the husband being held hostage, further heightening the sense of terror among the victims.

In a related development, West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar confirmed that numerous incidents of looting transpired during the unrest. Majumdar also raised grave concerns about Hindus being threatened at gunpoint, coerced into chanting religious slogans, as the violence linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests spread across various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)