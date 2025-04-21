Left Menu

Global Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at the age of 88. Leaders worldwide, including Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, and Narendra Modi, have expressed their condolences, highlighting Francis's deep compassion, commitment to social justice, and tireless advocacy for peace and equality.

Pope Francis, esteemed head of the Roman Catholic Church and its first Latin American leader, has died at 88 years old. The Vatican announced his passing on Monday, following Pope Francis's struggle with double pneumonia.

World leaders reacted with heartfelt tributes to his legacy of compassion and justice. U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden marked his passing with messages of peace, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised his immense influence as a spiritual leader.

Throughout his life, Pope Francis was lauded for championing the causes of the marginalized and promoting dialogue among diverse faiths. His Papal Encyclical, Laudato Si, significantly contributed to global environmental efforts, such as the Paris Agreement on climate change, establishing a moral framework for addressing humanity's shared challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

