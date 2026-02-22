Jammu and Kashmir: A Message of Peace and Tourism Revival

Jammu and Kashmir minister Satish Sharma on Sunday called for peace, urging Pakistan to embrace love instead of hatred. Speaking in Baramulla district's Gulmarg, where he attended a cultural event, Sharma highlighted the rise in tourism due to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's dedicated efforts.

Sharma noted that Abdullah's nationwide outreach has resulted in a surge of tourists to the valley, filling hotels to capacity. The occasion was marked by a laser and cultural show in preparation for the sixth Khelo India Winter Games, set to begin in Gulmarg on Monday.

Without directly naming Pakistan, the minister suggested that the neighboring nation should mend its ways. He contrasted J&K's peaceful tourism with Pakistan's association with terrorism and reiterated the region's commitment to development, stating that J&K will significantly contribute to India's future.

