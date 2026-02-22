Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: A Message of Peace and Tourism Revival

Satish Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir minister, emphasized peace, urging Pakistan to replace hatred with love. As tourism thrives under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's efforts, events like Khelo India Winter Games highlight the region's progress. Sharma asserts that J&K will play a crucial role in India's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-02-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 23:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: A Message of Peace and Tourism Revival
Satish Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir minister Satish Sharma on Sunday called for peace, urging Pakistan to embrace love instead of hatred. Speaking in Baramulla district's Gulmarg, where he attended a cultural event, Sharma highlighted the rise in tourism due to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's dedicated efforts.

Sharma noted that Abdullah's nationwide outreach has resulted in a surge of tourists to the valley, filling hotels to capacity. The occasion was marked by a laser and cultural show in preparation for the sixth Khelo India Winter Games, set to begin in Gulmarg on Monday.

Without directly naming Pakistan, the minister suggested that the neighboring nation should mend its ways. He contrasted J&K's peaceful tourism with Pakistan's association with terrorism and reiterated the region's commitment to development, stating that J&K will significantly contribute to India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Organ Donation Surge: A Life-saving Revolution

India's Organ Donation Surge: A Life-saving Revolution

 India
2
India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes on Afghan Soil

India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes on Afghan Soil

 India
3
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

 India
4
False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026