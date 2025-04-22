Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Misuse of ED Probes for Political Motives

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Modi for allegedly using the Enforcement Directorate for political gains. She rejected accusations against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, claiming no legal basis for property grab. Amidst repeated ED summons, she maintains that her family is fully cooperating with investigations.

Updated: 22-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:36 IST
In a pointed critique, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the Enforcement Directorate for political purposes. She highlighted what she termed as misguided advisement leading to baseless investigations against her family members.

Addressing reporters, Vadra dismissed the BJP's allegations accusing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of attempting to acquire National Herald properties illegitimately through the NGO Young Indian. She emphasized that these assets could neither be sold nor transferred under their names.

Referring to ongoing ED scrutiny, including her husband Robert Vadra's summons in a 2008 Haryana land deal case, Priyanka criticized the agency's relentless questioning practices. She insists that her family members remain cooperative, although she asserts that Modi's strategy is proving ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

