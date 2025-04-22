Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: Modi's Pledge Post Pahalgam Attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, vowing justice for the victims. He assured that terrorists will face consequences and reiterated his strong resolve against terrorism. Modi expressed condolences and promised aid for affected families and rapid recovery for the injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in the picturesque town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. He declared that those responsible would not be spared, emphasizing that their malicious plans would fail.
Following the attack, which led to several deaths and at least 20 injuries, Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured that every possible assistance was being provided to those affected by the tragedy.
The Prime Minister communicated with Home Minister Amit Shah and directed him to implement all necessary measures to address the crisis effectively, ensuring an unyielding stand against terror activities in the region.
