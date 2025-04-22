Left Menu

Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: Modi's Pledge Post Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, vowing justice for the victims. He assured that terrorists will face consequences and reiterated his strong resolve against terrorism. Modi expressed condolences and promised aid for affected families and rapid recovery for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:51 IST
Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: Modi's Pledge Post Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in the picturesque town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. He declared that those responsible would not be spared, emphasizing that their malicious plans would fail.

Following the attack, which led to several deaths and at least 20 injuries, Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured that every possible assistance was being provided to those affected by the tragedy.

The Prime Minister communicated with Home Minister Amit Shah and directed him to implement all necessary measures to address the crisis effectively, ensuring an unyielding stand against terror activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025