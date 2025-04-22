Tragedy Strikes Kashmir: Calls for Unity Against Terror

A savage terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left 26 people dead, becoming the deadliest incident in the region since the Pulwama strike of 2019. The attack claimed the lives of tourists at a popular meadow, two of whom were foreigners.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling for a revival of the strong social consensus against terrorism that had once existed. She expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the quick recovery of the injured.

With the attack coinciding with the arrival of US Vice President J.D. Vance in India, Gandhi emphasized a united national resolve to defeat violent forces and restore peace to the region. The attack highlights Kashmir's security challenges amidst the burgeoning tourist season.

