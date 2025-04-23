India's Steadfast Stand Against Terrorism: Unyielding Response Promised

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, has spurred a strong response from India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a public address, Singh condemned the attack as 'extremely inhuman' and assured citizens that the government will take every necessary measure to bring the perpetrators and their conspirators to justice.

Reiterating India's long-standing position against terrorism, Singh emphasized the nation's resilience and unity against intimidation, promising a steadfast response in the near future.

