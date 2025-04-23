Left Menu

India's Steadfast Stand Against Terrorism: Unyielding Response Promised

Following a devastating terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that India will retaliate strongly against the perpetrators. Emphasizing India's resilience, Singh reiterated the zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, promising justice for the 26 victims and unity against such inhumane acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:53 IST
India's Steadfast Stand Against Terrorism: Unyielding Response Promised
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, has spurred a strong response from India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a public address, Singh condemned the attack as 'extremely inhuman' and assured citizens that the government will take every necessary measure to bring the perpetrators and their conspirators to justice.

Reiterating India's long-standing position against terrorism, Singh emphasized the nation's resilience and unity against intimidation, promising a steadfast response in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025