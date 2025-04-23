India's Steadfast Stand Against Terrorism: Unyielding Response Promised
Following a devastating terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that India will retaliate strongly against the perpetrators. Emphasizing India's resilience, Singh reiterated the zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, promising justice for the 26 victims and unity against such inhumane acts.
The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, has spurred a strong response from India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
In a public address, Singh condemned the attack as 'extremely inhuman' and assured citizens that the government will take every necessary measure to bring the perpetrators and their conspirators to justice.
Reiterating India's long-standing position against terrorism, Singh emphasized the nation's resilience and unity against intimidation, promising a steadfast response in the near future.
