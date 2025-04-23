Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Response to Pahalgam Tragedy: Special Legislative Session Scheduled

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Jammu and Kashmir's cabinet has advised holding a Legislative Assembly special session. The meeting, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, suggests convening on April 28 in Jammu to address the crisis and formulate government response strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:44 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Response to Pahalgam Tragedy: Special Legislative Session Scheduled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet has recommended to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly. The decision, aimed at addressing the aftermath of the attack, was made in a meeting led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The council of ministers gathered on Wednesday evening and decided to formally advise the Lieutenant Governor to summon the special session on April 28 in Jammu, starting at 10:30 am. This meeting is expected to focus on formulating a government response in light of the recent events.

The terrorist assault, which targeted the region's popular tourist area, resulted in the death of at least 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, marking a critical moment for local governance and security policy discussions in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025