Jammu and Kashmir's Response to Pahalgam Tragedy: Special Legislative Session Scheduled

In a significant development following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet has recommended to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly. The decision, aimed at addressing the aftermath of the attack, was made in a meeting led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The council of ministers gathered on Wednesday evening and decided to formally advise the Lieutenant Governor to summon the special session on April 28 in Jammu, starting at 10:30 am. This meeting is expected to focus on formulating a government response in light of the recent events.

The terrorist assault, which targeted the region's popular tourist area, resulted in the death of at least 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, marking a critical moment for local governance and security policy discussions in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)