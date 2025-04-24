Left Menu

Punjab's United Stand: A Bandh Against Terror

In Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts, a bandh was observed to protest a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26, mainly tourists. Initiated by Hindu organizations, the protest saw participation from Sikh groups and remained peaceful, demanding a strong response against cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Markets across Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts were shut on Thursday as residents protested a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists, earlier this week.

In a show of unity led by Hindu outfits, shopkeepers and traders in Hoshiarpur observed a complete bandh. Under the leadership of Mohan Lal 'Lucky' Thakur, state secretary of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, members of various Hindu groups organized a march through the city's markets.

Protesters condemned what they described as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and urged the central government to take decisive action. The peaceful bandh drew support from Sikh organizations, reflecting a broad demand for justice and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

