J&K's Call for Safety: Addressing Post-Attack Harassment

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced proactive measures to safeguard Kashmiris allegedly facing harassment. The state government is actively coordinating with other states to mitigate these incidents.

Abdullah assured the public via X that he is in direct communication with Chief Ministers across impacted states, advocating for the protection of Kashmiri citizens and students. The move comes after a National Conference spokesperson highlighted the urgent need for intervention on social media.

To further aid affected students, Jammu and Kashmir's Resident Commission in New Delhi has initiated a 24/7 helpline for those seeking assistance nationwide. These efforts follow the attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, marking the gravest incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

