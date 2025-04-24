J&K's Call for Safety: Addressing Post-Attack Harassment
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed concerns over the harassment of Kashmiris in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The J&K government is coordinating with other states to ensure safety for Kashmiri students. A helpline has been established for students across the country.
In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced proactive measures to safeguard Kashmiris allegedly facing harassment. The state government is actively coordinating with other states to mitigate these incidents.
Abdullah assured the public via X that he is in direct communication with Chief Ministers across impacted states, advocating for the protection of Kashmiri citizens and students. The move comes after a National Conference spokesperson highlighted the urgent need for intervention on social media.
To further aid affected students, Jammu and Kashmir's Resident Commission in New Delhi has initiated a 24/7 helpline for those seeking assistance nationwide. These efforts follow the attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, marking the gravest incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
