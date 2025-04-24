Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Pakistan's Stern Response to India's Water Movement

After India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan has blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, suspended all trade with India, and said diverting water meant for Pakistan will be seen as an Act of War. These decisive measures follow heightened tensions after the Pahalgam incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

In a bold move on Thursday, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines and blocked the Wagah border crossing, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. This comes after India chose to suspend the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack.

After a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan also announced a suspension of trade and visa issuance under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Indians, excluding Sikh pilgrims. The meeting included key government ministers and the chiefs of service branches.

Pakistan has strongly opposed India's actions, viewing any disruption to water flow under the Indus Water Treaty as an act of war. The National Security Committee urged India to halt what it called cynical exploitation of regional incidents for political gain, stressing that such moves heighten tensions and obstruct peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

