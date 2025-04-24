India Unites: All-Party Consensus on Pahalgam Terror Attack
Following the Pahalgam attack that left 26 dead, an all-party meeting was convened in India, bringing together government officials and opposition leaders. The meeting aimed to unify the nation's response and include opposition input. India announced measures against Pakistan, including downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.
Country:
- India
An all-party meeting was convened, bringing together leaders from various political spectrums to discuss the implications of the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting underscored the need for national unity against terrorism.
Held on Thursday, the session included prominent political figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Calls for Prime Minister Modi to chair the meeting were made, although he was in Bihar at the time.
India's government, in a decisive move, has announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, following their suspected involvement in the attack that claimed 26 lives. The moves include expelling Pakistani military attaches and shutting down land-transit posts, showcasing India's firm stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
