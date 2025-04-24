Opposition Rallies for Unity Post-Pahalgam Attack

The opposition criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence during Thursday's all-party meeting regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, according to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting focused on the perceived security lapses and saw a united front from the opposition, who voiced strong support for governmental actions against terrorism.

Condemning the attack that claimed 26 lives, Kharge emphasized that PM Modi should have attended the meeting given his decision-making power. Concerns about inadequate security were raised by Rahul Gandhi, pointing out the responsibility of local police in monitoring large gatherings.

The meeting also highlighted attempts at social media-led polarization. Following the attack, India enacted measures against Pakistan, downgrading diplomatic relations and suspending key treaties, decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security under PM Modi's chairmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)