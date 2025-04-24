Left Menu

Opposition Rallies for Unity Post-Pahalgam Attack

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized PM Modi's absence from the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack. The opposition condemned the attack, extended support to the government, and raised concerns about security lapses. Tensions with Pakistan were addressed with diplomatic downgrades and other measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:18 IST
Opposition Rallies for Unity Post-Pahalgam Attack
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence during Thursday's all-party meeting regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, according to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting focused on the perceived security lapses and saw a united front from the opposition, who voiced strong support for governmental actions against terrorism.

Condemning the attack that claimed 26 lives, Kharge emphasized that PM Modi should have attended the meeting given his decision-making power. Concerns about inadequate security were raised by Rahul Gandhi, pointing out the responsibility of local police in monitoring large gatherings.

The meeting also highlighted attempts at social media-led polarization. Following the attack, India enacted measures against Pakistan, downgrading diplomatic relations and suspending key treaties, decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security under PM Modi's chairmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025