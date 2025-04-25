Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Government's All-Out Effort to Protect Citizens

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sent cabinet ministers to various cities to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students and businessmen following harassment reports post the Pahalgam attack. The ministers will work with state governments to safeguard J&K residents.

Updated: 25-04-2025 16:05 IST
  • India

In response to reports of harassment targeting Kashmiri individuals following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken decisive action. On Friday, Abdullah announced the deployment of his cabinet ministers to different cities across India.

The primary aim of these visits is to collaborate closely with respective state governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students and businessmen. This proactive approach seeks to reassure the community amidst escalating tensions.

Addressing these concerns on his official X handle, Chief Minister Abdullah confidently asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir Government is committed to standing by its people, emphasizing that this support extends ''anywhere, everywhere.''

