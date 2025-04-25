Trump and Xi Jinping: Behind the Curtains of Trade Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that he has engaged in numerous conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, though he refrained from specifying when these discussions took place or what topics were addressed. Trump's remarks were delivered in response to inquiries about his communication with Xi following his tariff plan implementation.

Shortly after, TIME magazine released an interview quoting Trump, who claimed that Xi had reached out to him. Trump, however, suggested he would provide further details at a more suitable time. The TIME interview conducted earlier that week revealed Trump's administration is actively negotiating a tariff deal with China.

Despite Trump's assertions, Beijing reiterated its denial of any active U.S.-China trade discussions. Meanwhile, as Trump departed for Pope Francis' funeral in Rome, he informed reporters of the nearing completion of a tariff agreement with Japan, declaring that trade talks were proceeding successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)