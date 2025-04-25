Left Menu

Trump and Xi Jinping: Behind the Curtains of Trade Talks

President Donald Trump mentioned multiple conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping but withheld details. He hinted at ongoing discussions around a tariff deal with China, despite Beijing's denials. Trump also noted progress in trade negotiations with Japan, citing positive movement towards agreements.

Updated: 25-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:34 IST
Trump and Xi Jinping: Behind the Curtains of Trade Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that he has engaged in numerous conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, though he refrained from specifying when these discussions took place or what topics were addressed. Trump's remarks were delivered in response to inquiries about his communication with Xi following his tariff plan implementation.

Shortly after, TIME magazine released an interview quoting Trump, who claimed that Xi had reached out to him. Trump, however, suggested he would provide further details at a more suitable time. The TIME interview conducted earlier that week revealed Trump's administration is actively negotiating a tariff deal with China.

Despite Trump's assertions, Beijing reiterated its denial of any active U.S.-China trade discussions. Meanwhile, as Trump departed for Pope Francis' funeral in Rome, he informed reporters of the nearing completion of a tariff agreement with Japan, declaring that trade talks were proceeding successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

