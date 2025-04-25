Left Menu

Oligui Nguema: Securing Victory in Gabon's Crucial Election

Gabon's Constitutional Court confirmed Gen Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as the winner of the April 12 elections, securing 94.85% of votes. This election follows the 2023 coup that ended a 50-year political dynasty. Oligui Nguema's victory is seen as pivotal for the oil-rich nation's future.

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has been confirmed as Gabon's new president after securing a landslide victory in the April 12 elections. The Central African nation's Constitutional Court announced Nguema's win, who garnered 94.85% of the votes according to final results.

The election marks Gabon's first since the 2023 coup, which ended a long-standing political dynasty in the country. Nguema overcame seven contenders in this significant electoral event, including former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who managed only 3% of the vote.

Despite allegations of state resource misuse during Nguema's campaign, observers reported satisfactory election conduct. With a voter turnout of 70.11%, Nguema, who toppled previous President Ali Bongo Ondimba, aims to consolidate power during his upcoming seven-year term starting May 3.

