Record Turnouts and New Alliances: JNU Student Elections Shake Up

Jawaharlal Nehru University's 2024-25 Students' Union elections noted a voter turnout of around 70%, slightly lower than 2023. Voting encountered delays but remained peaceful. New alliances have formed with the divided left, while ABVP fields a full panel. Final results are expected on April 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University witnessed a significant engagement in the 2024-25 Students' Union elections, boasting a voter turnout of approximately 70%, despite a slight dip from the 73% recorded in 2023.

Polling was conducted across 17 centers, experiencing delays at some venues, yet remaining peaceful overall. First-time voters and differently-abled students noted challenges in the voting process.

Electoral dynamics shifted as traditional left alliances splintered, giving ABVP opportunities to contest vigorously. Results are anticipated on April 28, marking the conclusion of a dynamic electoral season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

