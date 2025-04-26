Enhancing Trade: U.S. and South Korea Seek Equilibrium
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held discussions with South Korean officials to promote an 'expanded equilibrium' encouraging trade. Meetings with Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun highlighted efforts to foster economic cooperation between the two nations.
The U.S. Treasury Department expressed optimism on Friday following productive discussions between U.S. and South Korean officials aimed at promoting an 'expanded equilibrium' to bolster trade relations.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer engaged in talks with South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun.
The dialogue focused on enhancing economic cooperation and removing trade restrictions, indicating a significant step towards solidifying bilateral economic ties.
