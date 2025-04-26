Enhancing Trade: U.S. and South Korea Seek Equilibrium

The U.S. Treasury Department expressed optimism on Friday following productive discussions between U.S. and South Korean officials aimed at promoting an 'expanded equilibrium' to bolster trade relations.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer engaged in talks with South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun.

The dialogue focused on enhancing economic cooperation and removing trade restrictions, indicating a significant step towards solidifying bilateral economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)