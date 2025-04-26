UK Banks Push for Abolition of Ring-Fencing to Boost Economic Growth
Top UK banks, including HSBC and NatWest, have urged finance minister Rachel Reeves to abolish the bank ring-fencing rules. They argue these regulations, introduced after the financial crisis, are now obsolete and hinder support for businesses and economic growth. The Bank of England has warned against dismissing financial safeguards.
Leading UK banks are appealing to the government to dismantle ring-fencing regulations, claiming these constraints are outdated and stifle economic progress.
In a letter to finance minister Rachel Reeves, HSBC, NatWest, and other major banks argued that the rules are superfluous and limit their ability to aid businesses.
While some financial leaders see regulation as burdensome, the Bank of England cautions against the dismissal of essential safeguards that emerged post-financial crisis.
