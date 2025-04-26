UK Banks Push for Abolition of Ring-Fencing to Boost Economic Growth

Leading UK banks are appealing to the government to dismantle ring-fencing regulations, claiming these constraints are outdated and stifle economic progress.

In a letter to finance minister Rachel Reeves, HSBC, NatWest, and other major banks argued that the rules are superfluous and limit their ability to aid businesses.

While some financial leaders see regulation as burdensome, the Bank of England cautions against the dismissal of essential safeguards that emerged post-financial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)