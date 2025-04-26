J&K Minister Addresses Student Safety Concerns in Punjab & Chandigarh
Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo met senior officials in Chandigarh to address safety concerns of J&K students. Minor incidents have caused parents to worry despite police actions mitigating issues. The minister suggested the possibility of exam postponements to ease student distress.
Sakina Itoo, Minister from Jammu and Kashmir, held discussions in Chandigarh with officials from Punjab and Chandigarh administrations to address safety concerns affecting students from her state. During a meeting with the Governor and police leaders, she highlighted minor incidents that caused distress among parents, though students remained largely unperturbed.
Minister Itoo emphasized the importance of not attributing blame to students for incidents, underscoring their academic intentions in the region. She suggested flexible academic measures such as postponing exams to alleviate stress. Engaging with college administrations and students, she ensured them of government support and proactive safety measures.
The Governor, along with Punjab and Chandigarh's police chiefs, assured full cooperation, emphasizing the security of J&K students and residents. During her visit, Itoo interacted with the J&K business community and urged measures for emotional well-being post the Pahalgam attack. Visits to educational institutions further underscored her commitment to student welfare.
