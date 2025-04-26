Left Menu

J&K Minister Addresses Student Safety Concerns in Punjab & Chandigarh

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo met senior officials in Chandigarh to address safety concerns of J&K students. Minor incidents have caused parents to worry despite police actions mitigating issues. The minister suggested the possibility of exam postponements to ease student distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:41 IST
J&K Minister Addresses Student Safety Concerns in Punjab & Chandigarh
J-K Minister Sakina Itoo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sakina Itoo, Minister from Jammu and Kashmir, held discussions in Chandigarh with officials from Punjab and Chandigarh administrations to address safety concerns affecting students from her state. During a meeting with the Governor and police leaders, she highlighted minor incidents that caused distress among parents, though students remained largely unperturbed.

Minister Itoo emphasized the importance of not attributing blame to students for incidents, underscoring their academic intentions in the region. She suggested flexible academic measures such as postponing exams to alleviate stress. Engaging with college administrations and students, she ensured them of government support and proactive safety measures.

The Governor, along with Punjab and Chandigarh's police chiefs, assured full cooperation, emphasizing the security of J&K students and residents. During her visit, Itoo interacted with the J&K business community and urged measures for emotional well-being post the Pahalgam attack. Visits to educational institutions further underscored her commitment to student welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025