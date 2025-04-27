Left Menu

Trump Demands Free Passage for U.S. Ships Through Key Canals

Former U.S. President Donald Trump declared that American military and commercial ships should have free passage through the Panama and Suez Canals. He instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address and document the request. The message was shared on Trump's Truth Social account.

In a bold statement on Saturday, former U.S. President Donald Trump called for American military and commercial vessels to be granted free passage through the Panama and Suez Canals.

Trump announced on his Truth Social media platform that he has directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately address this matter and ensure it is documented accordingly.

This development marks a significant stance on international maritime routes, potentially impacting global shipping logistics and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

