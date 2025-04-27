Trump's Canal Ambition: Free Passage for American Ships

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday his ambition for American military and commercial ships to travel through the Panama and Suez Canals without incurring charges. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump revealed he's directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address the situation immediately.

The Panama Canal, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, is crucial for global shipping and handles about 40% of U.S. container traffic yearly. Although constructed by the U.S. in the early 20th century, control was transferred to Panama in 1999, a point of contention for Trump.

Trump has consistently expressed a desire to 'take back' the canal and has not discounted the possibility of employing economic or military strategies to regain authority over the vital maritime route. This reiteration underscores tensions surrounding strategic control of the waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)