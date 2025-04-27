Kapil Sibal Calls for United Political Front After Pahalgam Attack
Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has urged political parties to push for a special Parliament session in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He suggested passing a resolution condemning the attack and advocated for diplomatic actions against Pakistan to demonstrate national unity and resolve.
In a significant political move, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has called for unity among India's political parties to address the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasized the need for a special session of Parliament in May to express the country's collective condemnation.
Sibal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead this parliamentary session in passing a resolution that would convey a strong message of national solidarity and unity to the world. Additionally, he proposed sending delegations to key global partners to assert diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.
In an all-party meeting, leaders advocated for decisive action against terrorism. The government, in response, assured measures to ensure national security, reinforcing its commitment to counter terrorism effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
