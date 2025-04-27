Kapil Sibal Calls for United Political Front After Pahalgam Attack

In a significant political move, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has called for unity among India's political parties to address the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasized the need for a special session of Parliament in May to express the country's collective condemnation.

Sibal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead this parliamentary session in passing a resolution that would convey a strong message of national solidarity and unity to the world. Additionally, he proposed sending delegations to key global partners to assert diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.

In an all-party meeting, leaders advocated for decisive action against terrorism. The government, in response, assured measures to ensure national security, reinforcing its commitment to counter terrorism effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)