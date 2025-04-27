Prashant Kishor Challenges Nitish Kumar with Signature Campaign
Prashant Kishor announced a signature campaign against Bihar's Nitish Kumar government, starting in Kumar's ancestral village. Kishor aims to expose unfulfilled promises, such as financial aid to families and land to Dalits. Allegations of corruption in land surveys will also be scrutinized. Kishor defends against potential defamation suit.
- Country:
- India
Prashant Kishor, founding leader of Jan Suraaj Party, has declared an upcoming signature campaign against the governance of Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. The campaign is set to launch next month from Kumar's own ancestral village.
Addressing the media at Harnaut, Kishor emphasized that despite Kumar's reputed development work in Bihar, real progress is allegedly lacking, even in Kumar's home district. Kishor intends to shed light on broken promises such as financial aid to poor families and land allocation to Dalit farmers.
Furthermore, Kishor plans to reveal corruption within ongoing land surveys. In response to potential defamation charges from a senior JD(U) leader, he stands firm, stating that his allegations concerning party leader Ashok Choudhary are common knowledge in the region.
