Prashant Kishor Challenges Nitish Kumar with Signature Campaign

Prashant Kishor, founding leader of Jan Suraaj Party, has declared an upcoming signature campaign against the governance of Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. The campaign is set to launch next month from Kumar's own ancestral village.

Addressing the media at Harnaut, Kishor emphasized that despite Kumar's reputed development work in Bihar, real progress is allegedly lacking, even in Kumar's home district. Kishor intends to shed light on broken promises such as financial aid to poor families and land allocation to Dalit farmers.

Furthermore, Kishor plans to reveal corruption within ongoing land surveys. In response to potential defamation charges from a senior JD(U) leader, he stands firm, stating that his allegations concerning party leader Ashok Choudhary are common knowledge in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)