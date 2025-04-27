Left Menu

Stalin's Cabinet Shake-Up: Resignations and New Appointments in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy have resigned, with their resignations accepted by Governor R N Ravi. Balaji faced pressure due to an ongoing ED probe, while Ponmudy was embroiled in controversy. New ministers have been appointed to manage their portfolios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:30 IST
In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu Ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy have submitted their resignations, marking a pivotal shift in the state's governance. The resignations were ratified by Governor R N Ravi at the recommendation of Chief Minister M K Stalin, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Senthil Balaji, embroiled in an Enforcement Directorate investigation, was compelled by the Supreme Court to choose between his government position and personal liberty, amidst warnings of bail cancellation. Ponmudy, entangled in controversy over his remarks linking religious sects to a sex worker context, faced mounting pressure, prompting his resignation.

In related developments, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar and Housing Minister S Muthusamy have taken over Balaji's portfolios, while R S Rajakannappan will manage Ponmudy's former responsibilities. Furthermore, MLA T Mano Thangaraj is set to be inducted into the cabinet, with his swearing-in scheduled for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

