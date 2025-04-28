New Coalition Government Forms in Berlin: Key Cabinet Appointments Announced

A new coalition government led by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz is taking shape in Berlin, as key cabinet appointments are announced amidst Germany's economic stagnation and rising far-right tensions.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc has named its nominees, but the junior partner, the SPD, has yet to select its candidates for finance and defence. The coalition officially takes office on May 6.

Key figures include Katherina Reiche for Economy, Johann Wadephul for Foreign Affairs, Alexander Dobrindt for Interior, and Thorsten Frei as Chancellery Chief-of-Staff, signalling an experienced lineup prepared to tackle Germany's pressing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)