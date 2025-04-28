New Coalition Government Forms in Berlin: Key Cabinet Appointments Announced
A new coalition government is forming in Berlin, with Friedrich Merz as the chancellor-in-waiting. Key cabinet positions have been announced, including Katherina Reiche for Economy, Johann Wadephul for Foreign Affairs, and Alexander Dobrindt for Interior. The coalition, facing economic challenges and rising far-right tensions, will be sworn in on May 6.
A new coalition government led by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz is taking shape in Berlin, as key cabinet appointments are announced amidst Germany's economic stagnation and rising far-right tensions.
The conservative CDU/CSU bloc has named its nominees, but the junior partner, the SPD, has yet to select its candidates for finance and defence. The coalition officially takes office on May 6.
Key figures include Katherina Reiche for Economy, Johann Wadephul for Foreign Affairs, Alexander Dobrindt for Interior, and Thorsten Frei as Chancellery Chief-of-Staff, signalling an experienced lineup prepared to tackle Germany's pressing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany Maintains Stand Against Hostile UniCredit Takeover
Tensions Rise Over Germany's Missile Proposal
Germany Awaits Decision on Merz's Leadership: A Coalition in the Making
Kremlin Reacts to Germany's Potential Missile Support to Ukraine
Germany's Economic Shift: From Export Powerhouse to Consumer Focus