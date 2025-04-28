Left Menu

Blaze at Mumbai ED Office Sparks Political Controversy

A political controversy erupted over a fire at the ED office in Mumbai, with CM Devendra Fadnavis assuring no documents were compromised. NCP MP Supriya Sule questioned delays in firefighting efforts and the adequacy of fire audits. Some suspect foul play, accusing the agency of potential evidence destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:14 IST
Blaze at Mumbai ED Office Sparks Political Controversy
A fire incident at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Mumbai has sparked a political controversy, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming all documents remain intact, while NCP MP Supriya Sule questions the response time and fire safety measures.

Fadnavis assured that mirror imaging and storage of documents have kept ongoing investigations unaffected, despite the blaze. However, Sule raised concerns about possible lapses in fire audits and the absence of digital backups.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged the agency orchestrated the fire, suggesting misuse of the ED for political purposes. The incident has fueled debates about the transparency and accountability of the agency in handling sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

