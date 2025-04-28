Blaze at Mumbai ED Office Sparks Political Controversy

A fire incident at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Mumbai has sparked a political controversy, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming all documents remain intact, while NCP MP Supriya Sule questions the response time and fire safety measures.

Fadnavis assured that mirror imaging and storage of documents have kept ongoing investigations unaffected, despite the blaze. However, Sule raised concerns about possible lapses in fire audits and the absence of digital backups.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged the agency orchestrated the fire, suggesting misuse of the ED for political purposes. The incident has fueled debates about the transparency and accountability of the agency in handling sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)