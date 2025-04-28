Johan Pehrson Resigns: A New Chapter for the Swedish Liberal Party

Johan Pehrson, leader of Sweden's Liberal Party, announced his resignation, aiming to provide new leadership ample time to prepare for next year's election. This strategic move seeks to revive the party's dwindling support.

Serving as the education minister in a minority government since the 2022 elections, Pehrson did not specify the timeline for his departure. The Liberal Party, smallest among its ruling coalition, battles decreasing popularity, now polling at 2.8%.

With a critical election in 2026, the Liberals face pressure. The Sweden Democrats, though sidelined in government roles, eye cabinet positions post-election. Meanwhile, the opposition Social Democrats lead in popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)