Market Shutdown Called in Response to Pahalgam Tragedy

In a significant development following the Pahalgam terror attack, Hindu right groups have announced a complete shutdown of markets in the district on May 1. The call for this action was confirmed by a group leader on Monday.

The decision emerged from a meeting held at Deendayal Nagar Saraswati Shishu Mandir school under the umbrella of Sangh Vichar Parivar. The gathering, which took place late Sunday evening, saw participation from various Hindu leaders and organizations.

Vijay Banta of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh stated that the shutdown is a collective effort backed by VHP and similar groups to condemn the tragic killing of 26 individuals in Pahalgam, an act alleged to have been orchestrated by Pakistan-backed militants. The group's leaders emphasized the necessity for India to dismantle terrorist bases and robustly counter Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)