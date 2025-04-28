Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Political Shuffle: Mano Thangaraj Returns to Cabinet

T Mano Thangaraj was re-inducted into the Tamil Nadu cabinet, a move coinciding with resignations amidst controversy. Chief Minister Stalin and Governor Ravi collaborated post-favorable Supreme Court verdict for DMK. Thangaraj's re-entry follows departures of V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy amid legal and political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:28 IST
Tamil Nadu Political Shuffle: Mano Thangaraj Returns to Cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable cabinet reshuffle in Tamil Nadu, T Mano Thangaraj was sworn in as a minister once again. The ceremony took place after the resignation of senior ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy due to legal challenges and controversies.

The oath was administered by Governor RN Ravi, marking the first meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin after the Supreme Court supported the DMK government regarding the delayed assent to various Bills by the Governor.

The portfolios of Balaji, the subject of an ED probe, are now assigned to SS Sivasankar and S Muthusamy, while RS Rajakannappan takes over Ponmudy's duties. The reshuffle highlights the ongoing political dynamics within Tamil Nadu's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025