Tamil Nadu Political Shuffle: Mano Thangaraj Returns to Cabinet

In a notable cabinet reshuffle in Tamil Nadu, T Mano Thangaraj was sworn in as a minister once again. The ceremony took place after the resignation of senior ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy due to legal challenges and controversies.

The oath was administered by Governor RN Ravi, marking the first meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin after the Supreme Court supported the DMK government regarding the delayed assent to various Bills by the Governor.

The portfolios of Balaji, the subject of an ED probe, are now assigned to SS Sivasankar and S Muthusamy, while RS Rajakannappan takes over Ponmudy's duties. The reshuffle highlights the ongoing political dynamics within Tamil Nadu's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)