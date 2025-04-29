Left Menu

Canada's Liberals Retain Power Amid Election Setbacks

Canada's ruling Liberals maintained power in the latest elections but fell short of a majority government. Prime Minister Mark Carney aims to renegotiate U.S. tariffs. Reactions include congratulations from various leaders, with some disappointment from opposing parties. The results reflect a shift in international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:54 IST
Canada's Liberals Retain Power Amid Election Setbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a closely watched election, Canada's ruling Liberals retained their hold on power but fell short of attaining a majority government. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed disappointment but remains committed to renegotiating tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump, a key issue for his administration.

The tight race reflected a shift in the nation's political landscape. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre acknowledged the delicate balance of power, congratulating Carney on leading a minority government. Meanwhile, Liberal Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland highlighted the achievement despite earlier doubts about the party's prospects.

Reactions from international and domestic figures poured in. Former U.S. President Joe Biden extended his congratulations, expressing confidence in Carney's leadership. However, the results were a setback for the New Democratic Party as their leader, Jagmeet Singh, announced his resignation following an underwhelming performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025