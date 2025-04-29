Canada's Liberals Retain Power Amid Election Setbacks

In a closely watched election, Canada's ruling Liberals retained their hold on power but fell short of attaining a majority government. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed disappointment but remains committed to renegotiating tariffs with U.S. President Donald Trump, a key issue for his administration.

The tight race reflected a shift in the nation's political landscape. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre acknowledged the delicate balance of power, congratulating Carney on leading a minority government. Meanwhile, Liberal Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland highlighted the achievement despite earlier doubts about the party's prospects.

Reactions from international and domestic figures poured in. Former U.S. President Joe Biden extended his congratulations, expressing confidence in Carney's leadership. However, the results were a setback for the New Democratic Party as their leader, Jagmeet Singh, announced his resignation following an underwhelming performance.

