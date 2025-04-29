Mark Carney's Liberals Triumph Amid Tariff Tensions

In a striking political reversal, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have successfully retained their hold on power in parliamentary elections. The comeback was fueled by a strong backlash against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and controversial comments about annexing Canada as a U.S. state.

The Liberals won 168 electoral districts, while the Conservatives secured 144, as shown by near-final results from Elections Canada. Notably, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lost his seat in Ontario's Carleton district to Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy. Experts attribute the Liberal victory to factors such as opposition to Trump, the exit of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and a rally under the 'anybody-but-Conservative' banner among voters.

However, the victory was not sufficiently convincing to grant the Liberals an outright majority; they remain several seats shy of the 172 needed to govern without coalition support. Despite this, Carney remains focused on negotiating to mitigate U.S. tariff threats and encouraging a shift away from heavy economic reliance on the United States.

